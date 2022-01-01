Why you need a domain name

john | Feb. 28, 2022, 11:43 p.m.

A domain name is by far the most important thing on the internet. It's actually probably where most people start using the internet.

Sure half the world has a cell phone, and is skeptical when loading a website. But that doesn't mean that the website, instead of an app, doesn't get loaded. It still does.

They open it and at times are even surprised by it's contents. They even use things, like browsers, to bookmark.

Granted, this doesn't take away that a domain is by and far, the most important thing. Sure, you can write on medium? Blogger? Bebo? Hi5? I forgot what other places that came and went.

None of them though, stand the test of time. Which is you caring. Now I know, you think well I don't blog now. And that's probably true. But there are times that you might want to post some words, a photo, a video. A piece of content. That others who owns said domain you posted it on. Don't agree with.

You words, are probably lost for ever.

You had no backup.

Granted, most people don't back up their servers either, but when you sign up they give an option for that on most providers.

Also, hard drive failure, seems less likely than getting shadow banned. Or actually banned.

Regardless, it's also the portal to your world. The place where instead of being at the whim of meta (formally facebook) or any other content moderator. You get to live your own destiny. And you can always post it on those other mediums too.

So when they disappear, people still remember your name, or your domain name.



Does it have to be the best domain name or the .com? Probably not. That doesn't mean as much now as it use too.

There are enough search engines and the results come quick enough, that even if you're on page two. People will still probably find you just as quick as if you where on some other platform. In reality, maybe even faster.



